Nancy A. (Douylliez) Duarte age 87, passed away peacefully at Newfield House in Plymouth on October 3, 2020. Nancy was the beloved wife of the late Gilbert Duarte. She was the cherished mother of Deborah Sears and her husband Jeffrey of Ft. Meyers, FL and Cynthia Fernandes and her husband John of Plymouth. She was the adoring "Nonnie" of James Neil of Groton, Allison Neil and her fianc John Tlasek of Bridgewater, Troy Fernandes of Marlborough and Carley Fernandes and her fianc Christopher Pina of Miami, Fl. She was "Great Nonnie" to Jordan, Kenzie and Morgan Tlasek. She is survived by her sister Vivian Cotti and her husband Melvin. She is pre-deceased by her brothers, Arthur Douylliez, Robert Douylliez and sister, Roberta Douylliez. Nancy was born in Plymouth on October 2, 1933 to Nicholas and Leah (Ruozzi) Douylliez. She was educated in the Plymouth Schools. Later in life she went on to achieve her Associates Degree from Fisher Jr. College. She worked for Com Electric for 23 years as a secretary before retiring. She was an outstanding seamstress. She worked in a factory sewing garments and then started her own business out of her home fixing garments for customers and sewing many items of clothing for her clients. Her passion was knitting. There wasnt anything Nancy couldnt knit. She knitted beautiful sweaters, hats, scarfs, blankets and even socks for her husband Gilly. She enjoyed taking rides with her husband in their antique car and summers on the waterfront at the Jetty. Her and Gilly attended numerous Antique Car Shows and always managed to take home a win for their beautiful car. They enjoyed spending time with the wonderful friends they made through the car club. Nancy also enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family and friends. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Geoff Stewart, Eil Meyer and all the Newfield Staff for their exceptional care they provided to mom the last three years. Newfield House has become family and we are forever grateful to all of you for your support, compassion and love. A period of visitation will take place on Thursday October 15, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11:30am at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 pm at St. Marys Church, 313 Court Street, Plymouth. The burial will follow the mass at Vine Hills Cemetery, 102 Samoset Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations in Nancys name may be made to Newfield House Scholarship Fund, 19 Newfield Street, Plymouth, Ma 02360 or The American Heart/ American Stroke Association
