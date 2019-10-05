|
Nancy Ann (Claflin) Maeder of Pocasset and formerly Plymouth, entered into rest on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Maeder, she was the devoted daughter to the late Ralph and Etta Claflin and sister to the late Ralph Claflin Jr. Nancy is survived by her beloved son, Robert L. Maeder Jr., of Plymouth, her dear friend Tom Kirby of Pocasset and many nieces and nephews. She was born and raised in Holliston, Massachusetts and graduated from Holliston High School. She and Bob settled in Framingham where Nancy was a homemaker. She had a love for horticulture, architecture and the outdoors and was an avid perennial gardener. For the past years she lived in Pocasset and enjoyed the Cape Cod Senior Residence Community. At Nancys request, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Wildlands Trust Annual Fund, 675 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA 02360 wildlandstrust.org. For more information and online memorial please visit www. MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019