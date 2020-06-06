Nancy Crosscup
Nancy Crosscup, age 68 years, of Plymouth, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Beth Israel- Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (Boutin) Crosscup. Born on August 19th, 1951 in Plymouth, she lived most of her life in Plymouth after living in California for a few years. A graduate of Silver Lake High School in Kingston, she continued her education at the University of Syracuse. Nancy worked in the hospitality industry for her career. She worked as a hostess for Dearn & McGraths Restaurant on the waterfront in Plymouth and continued on to the Hearth & Kettle at the John Carver Inn in Plymouth. In later years, she worked as a manager for the John Carver Inn. Nancy was a good person who truly enjoyed helping people. Her favorite pastime was spending time sitting at the beach. She will be missed by her brothers Bruce Crosscup and his former wife Janie Crosscup, and Paul Crosscup and his wife Carol from Carver. She also leaves her nephew Adam Crosscup of Plymouth, and her niece Deborah Crosscup of London. She was the aunt of the late Narissa Crosscup, and the life partner of the late Rich Gyalog. Services for Nancy will be private. Arrangements are by CARTMELL-DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION FUNERAL HOMES, Plymouth, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Narissa Crosscup Memorial Scholarship, c/o North Eastern Savings Bank, 570 Washington Street, Whitman, MA 02382. Guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2020.
