|
|
Nancy Lou (Bailey) Sawyer of Plymouth passed away at Stafford Hills Avita Memory Care on March 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and beautifully cared for by Avita and Cranberry Hospice staff. She was the loving mother of Susan Vecchi of Plymouth, Leslie Atkins and her husband Jim of Carver, Michael Sawyer and his wife Betsy of Plymouth and the late Mark Sawyer. She was the cherished grandmother of five and great-grandmother of ten. She was the sister of Jacqueline Smith-Miller of Duxbury, David Brown of Florida, Janet Brown-Sederberg of Bridgewater and the late Sylvia Shorey, Patricia White and Meredith DuFault. She was the beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. She leaves her significant other of thirty plus years, William Dupre. Nancy was born on October 8th,1932 in Plymouth to Lawrence W. Bailey and Jeanne Frances (Penniman) Bailey Brown. She earned an Associates Degree and was the bookkeeper for L.W. Sawyer and Sons. Prior to retirement she was employed by the Town of Plymouth. She was active in the First Parish Church of Plymouth, Unitarian Universalist. She also was a member of the Plymouth League of Women Voters. Her recreational interests included figure skating, gardening, sewing and needlework. She was fascinated by history and politics. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her "little ones." A period of visitation will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth with a memorial service beginning at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow the memorial service at Kingston Evergreen Cemetery, 21 Green Street, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice and Palliative Care 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com .
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020