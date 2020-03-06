|
|
Nancy R. (Tarr) Chase, 83, of Plymouth, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Wakefield, the daughter of the late Ruth A. (Hanson) and Charles A Tarr. Nancy was a graduate of Abington High School. She married her childhood sweetheart, the late, Peter C. Chase. Nancy got her real estate license and went to work for the family business, Chase Realty. After retiring from Chase Realty, she worked as a teller at Bridgewater Credit Union in Plymouth. Nancy loved to golf, round dance, travel and spend her winters in Florida. Nancy is survived by her 3 children; Mark and Debbie Chase of Yarmouth Port, Christopher Chase and Kellie Caldwell of Plymouth and Wendy and Robert Arnold, Jr., of Kingston. She was 'Grams' to 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She leaves behind her sister, Judith Reid of Pembroke, her sister in law, Barbara Chase, of Whitman and her brother and sister in law, David and Betsy Chase of Plymouth as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Peter and her companion, Mike, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Tarr and her sister, Louise Roy. Services will be private. The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the caring doctors and nurses at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Boston in the final days of their mothers life. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Nancys memory to bidmc.org/give.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020