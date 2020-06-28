Natalie A. Hall
On June 24, 2020, Natalie A. (Noyes) Hall, 99, of Manomet, passed away peacefully at home. Nat was born in Helena, Ark. and raised in Memphis, TN. where she graduated from Memphis Technical High School in 1939. She enlisted in the Army and was sent to Fort Benning, GA., where she met her husband an officer, a Lieutenant and she a Tech Sergeant in charge of payroll | a situation frowned on in those days. But as her son says: their tales of how they met, fell in love, and married are out of a 'Hallmark Movie'. She was and excellent cook, able to whip up a meal, dessert and hors doeuvres with whatever was on hand. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting,painting, bowling, traveling with her family, and had been active in the 'Beta Chi Chapter of the International Society of Beta Sigma Phi'. She was creative, funny, kind and caring, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 62 years Dr. Edward D. Hall in 2006. She is survived by her son, Robert D. Hall and his wife Peggy, of Lensing, Kansas, her daughter, Debby Markham and her husband David with whom Nat lived. 3 grandchildren Bethany, Julie and Dan and 6 great grandchildren all of whom she loved very much. Funeral Services will be private at a later date. Online guestbook at www.cartmelldavis.com

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.
