Nicholas L. Nasveschuk of Taunton, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 21, 2019, at the age of thirty-three. He was the beloved son of Kent Naveschuk and Karen Ross-Nasveschuk of Plymouth and Roxanne Duren of Rhode Island. He was the loving brother of Matthew Ross and his wife Ashley of Marshfield and Katie Ross of Plymouth. He was the cherished uncle of Brooklyn and Matthew Ross, Jr. of Marshfield and Ava Ross-Sinkler of Plymouth. Nicholas was born on November 14, 1985 in Longmont, Colorado. He grew up in Wareham and was a 2004 graduate of Wareham High School. Nicholas worked as a roofer for G. Brouillette & Sons, Inc which he thoroughly enjoyed. In his spare time, he enjoyed gaming, collecting Marvel Comics and attending Comic Cons events. Nicholas loved his family and spending time with them. A period of visitation will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth, followed by a Memorial Service at the funeral home at 7:00 pm. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019
