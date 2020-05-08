|
Norma O. LaRosee, age 88 years, of Carver, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Pavilion Rehabilitation Center in Hyannis. She was the wife of the late Arthur J. LaRosee Jr. Daughter of the late George D. and Dorothy (Buhlman) Martin, she was born on August 18, 1931 in Boston. She has lived in Manomet and Newton. She was educated in Waltham schools, earned her Real Estate license in 1986, and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Carver. Norma was a resident and active member of the South Meadow Village Association in Carver for many years. She loved to spend time with her family, cook, bake, and play cards, games, or bingo. Norma will be sadly missed by her son Arthur J. LaRosee III of Sandwich, her daughters Patricia (James) Casill of Lancaster, PA, Lorraine Giardina of Lake City, Iowa, Kathleen Ambrose of Carver and Mary Ellen (William) Thomas of Centerville. She also leaves her brother Alan (Kay) Martin of Billerica, seventeen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and several great great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughters Linda LaRosee and Karen (James) Bobo, and granddaughters Linda Casill (Michael) Vogel, and Michelle LaRosee. She was the sister of the late Ronald (Jeanette) Martin, Janet Silver, Douglas Martin, and Susan Walsh. Due to the circumstances of the pending pandemic of COVID-19, funeral services will be heldprivately. Interment will be in Central Cemetery in Carver. Please check back for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. Memorial guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 8 to May 16, 2020