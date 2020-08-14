1/1
Patricia A. Capone
Patricia A. Capone, age sixty-nine, died at home in Plymouth after a brief illness. She will join her devoted husband of forty years, Joseph M. Capone in eternal rest. Patricia was born in Norwood in 1950 and raised in Westwood as the daughter of the late Henry J. and Marie F. Murray. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University Sargent College of Allied Health Professions in Physical Therapy and a Masters of Business in Health Care Administration from Anna Maria College. She was employed by Jordan Hospital for thirty-four years starting as a staff Physical Therapist in 1977 and later became the Director of Rehabilitation Services until 2011. Patricia leaves her two nieces and their families, Cheryl Fedak and Laurie Stewart both of Texas and her beloved dogs, Sadie and Lilly. Services will be private and were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Oncology Department, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2020.
