Patricia A. Delbos, age 79 years, of Plymouth, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Boston following a brief illness. The wife of Leslie Lee Delbos, Patricia was born on July 18, 1940 in Watertown, where she was raised and educated. She and Lee have made Plymouth their home since 1975. She worked as an administrative assistant at Harvard University in Cambridge for several years. A loyal and loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, Patricia always put family first. She enjoyed reading and dancing and was a faithful parishioner at St. Peters Parish in Plymouth, and formerly enjoyed membership with the Antiquarian Society. Besides her loving husband Lee, she will be forever missed by her children, Andr Delbos and his wife Kathleen of Bluffton, SC, Brendan Delbos and his wife Rachel of Williamsburg, VA, Jeremy Delbos of Jacksonville, NC and Dr. Stephan Delbos and his wife Amy of Prague, Czech Republic, as well as her grandchildren, Lilah, Rebecca, Theodore and Julian. She was the sister of Alice Butler of Marthas Vineyard and the late Richard Ryan, Mary Belsito and Kathryn DeTurk. Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Peters Church, 86 Court St., Plymouth at 10:00AM. Interment will be in St. Josephs Cemetery, Plymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saint Peters Building Fund. Arrangements are by Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Homes, Plymouth, MA. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www. cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019