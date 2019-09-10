Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-2162
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
86 Court St.
Plymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Delbos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Delbos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Delbos Obituary
Patricia A. Delbos, age 79 years, of Plymouth, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Boston following a brief illness. The wife of Leslie Lee Delbos, Patricia was born on July 18, 1940 in Watertown, where she was raised and educated. She and Lee have made Plymouth their home since 1975. She worked as an administrative assistant at Harvard University in Cambridge for several years. A loyal and loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, Patricia always put family first. She enjoyed reading and dancing and was a faithful parishioner at St. Peters Parish in Plymouth, and formerly enjoyed membership with the Antiquarian Society. Besides her loving husband Lee, she will be forever missed by her children, Andr Delbos and his wife Kathleen of Bluffton, SC, Brendan Delbos and his wife Rachel of Williamsburg, VA, Jeremy Delbos of Jacksonville, NC and Dr. Stephan Delbos and his wife Amy of Prague, Czech Republic, as well as her grandchildren, Lilah, Rebecca, Theodore and Julian. She was the sister of Alice Butler of Marthas Vineyard and the late Richard Ryan, Mary Belsito and Kathryn DeTurk. Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Peters Church, 86 Court St., Plymouth at 10:00AM. Interment will be in St. Josephs Cemetery, Plymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saint Peters Building Fund. Arrangements are by Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Homes, Plymouth, MA. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www. cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now