Patricia A. (Martin) McCarthy of Plymouth died peacefully on April 10th in her home surrounded by her family. Born in Plymouth on March 17, 1933 daughter of Antone and Marjorie (Hartin) Martin. Educated in the Plymouth schools she was a lifelong resident of Plymouth. Patricia worked many years as a Nurses Aide for the Allerton House Nursing Home and later went to work for Superior Pet in Plymouth where she worked for over 20 years. She enjoyed knitting, reading and spending time with her family. Patricia is survived by her daughters Jean Garland and Denise Bratti of Plymouth, her son Steven Armstrong of Plymouth and the late Glenn Armstrong. Sister of Donald Martin of Bolivia, N.C. and the late Frances Martin. Cherished grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 25 and great great grandmother of 10. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 373 Court St. North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park) on Friday April 19th from 11 | 1 pm with a memorial service at 1:00 pm. Cremation in Vine Hills Crematory Plymouth. Memorial donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice 36 Cordage Park Circle Suite 326 Plymouth, MA 02360. Online guest book please www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019