Patricia A. (McGoff) Wood of Plymouth ,died peacefully on May 4th, 2019 at Life Care Center of Plymouth. She was the wife of the late Leon B. Wood. Loving mother of Michelle A. Almeida and her husband Paul of Plymouth and the late Steven Knight. Sister of Vernon McGoff and his wife Jan, Kenneth Libby and Doreen Settipane and her husband Tom and the late Edward McGoff.. Cherished grandmother of Shannon M. Adams and her husband Scott of Plymouth. Great grandmother of Logan and Madison Adams. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Born in Plymouth on April 19, 1933 daughter of the late Edward McGoff and Bernadette (Hatch) Balboni. She was educated in the Plymouth schools. Pat was employed at Jordan Hospital in Plymouth for over 19 years in the Housekeeping Department. She enjoyed flowers and time spent with her family and friends. Visiting hours in the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth (Downtown) on Thursday, May 9th from 4-7 pm. Funeral Service on Friday at 11:00 am in the Cartmell Funeral Home. Burial in Vine Hills Cemetery Plymouth. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis. com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 7 to May 14, 2019