Patricia Gallagher of Plymouth, formerly of Somerville and Dorchester, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Plymouth Nursing and Rehab. Born in Boston, July 27, 1948, daughter of the late Joseph G. and Patricia A. (Krumschield) Gallagher, she was educated in Boston schools and had lived most of her life in the greater Boston area before moving to Plymouth. She had worked as a file clerk for the Veterans Administration. Pat enjoyed bowling and time spent with her family and friends. She is survived by her sisters, Kathleen L. Gallagher and her husband Richard of Plymouth, Louise F. Richardson of Wareham; her brothers, Joseph T. Gallagher and his wife Pat of Manchester, N.H., Paul E. Gallagher and his wife Lauren of Plymouth, Mark D. Gallagher and his wife Carla of Plymouth and the late Robert M. Gallagher. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis private services will be held. A funeral Mass will held held at a later date to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020