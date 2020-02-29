|
Patricia Kennedy, 83, of Plymouth, MA, passed away peacefully after a long illness on February 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Johanna (Bowe) Holohan. Patricia is survived by her children Joanne Cronin and her husband Steven of Plymouth, Michael Kennedy of Franklin Square, New York, John Brian Kennedy of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Robert Kennedy and his wife Lori of Huntersville, North Carolina, and her sister Margaret Dowling of Hockessin, Delaware. She was also the proud and loving grandmother to Joe and Kate Cronin, and Joey, Kyle, Tommy and Jack Kennedy. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas and her sisters Josephine Stout and Catherine Neville. She was beloved by many nieces and nephews. Patricia was born and raised in Flushing, New York. After graduating St. Vincent Ferrer High School, New York, she began her career as a secretary. After taking time to raise her four children, she returned to work and retired at the age of 70 in an administrative role in the health insurance industry. She will be remembered for her love of her Irish heritage and true devotion to her family. Patricias ability to light up a room with fun and laughter will stay with her family and friends hearts forever. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Cartmell-Davis, 373 Court Street, Plymouth, MA. A private service will be held at a later time. Donations may be made in Patricias name to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326. Plymouth, MA. 02360.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020