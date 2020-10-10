Patrick M. O'Connor, age 65, of Plymouth, passed away on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 at his home in Plymouth. He was the loving father of Sarah Covel of Plymouth, and the late Shaun OConnor. Grandfather of Brett OConnor, Shaun Covel, and Codi Covel, all of Plymouth. Patrick is also survived by his siblings; Deborah Burton of FL, Timothy OConnor of Plymouth, and Edward OConnor of FL, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and great nieces, and nephews. Born in Plymouth MA on June 22, 1955, son of the late Patrick J. and Kathleen E. (Adams) OConnor. Patrick was a graduate of Plymouth Carver High School, class of 1973. He went on to make his career as a foreman in the cranberry industry. Having worked for a few companies, including Hillers Cranberry Bogs, and Black Cat Cranberry Bogs. Patrick loved good music, such as Carlos Santana, Earth Wind and Fire, etc. He was also a huge sport fan, especially rooting for the Patriots. Patrick was a "family man;" he adored his daughter and grandkids. A visitation will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St. (North) Plymouth, on Saturday, October 24th, from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm. A service will follow immediately after in the funeral home at 12:00 pm. Burial to take place at a later date at Vine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation portal has been provided to offset the costs of services. For more info and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
