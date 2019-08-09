|
|
Paul Arthur Coffin, 67, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Paul was born and raised in Plymouth. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1969 and later earned his Bachelors of Science from Northeastern University where he lettered in both basketball and baseball. Upon graduation, Paul began his career as a gym teacher and coach, where he touched countless lives through his patience with his students and love of athletics. Paul was a pillar of the community. He played a major role in the success of children in Plymouth. His career began at Silver Lake High School where he taught gym and coached for 2 years before entering the Plymouth Public School System where he taught gym and coached for 36 years. Paul mainly coached football, basketball and baseball but never turned down an opportunity to coach any sport. He also coached the Legion Post 40 baseball team for over 2 decades. He was awarded the High School Assistant Football Coach of the Year award from the Massachusetts Football Coaches Association and as one of his proudest honors he was inducted into the Plymouth Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. Paul was also an active member of St. Peters Parish and attended mass twice a week. He also loved gardening and watching anything to do with Boston sports and was an active member of The Seaside Club. Since retiring Paul has enjoyed coaching his grandsons sports teams. Above all else, Paul was a loving father, grandfather, teacher, coach and friend to everyone and will truly be missed by his family and community. Paul is survived by his son, Chris Coffin and his wife Julie of Marstons Mills, his daughter Kelly Coffin of Plymouth and his daughter Casie Hennigan and her husband Matthew of Plymouth. He is also survived by his truly beloved, light of his life grandchildren, Kyle and Kara Coffin and Dylan Hennigan. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Constance Coffin. A period of visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Peters Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth, followed by interment in Vine Hills Cemetery, Samoset Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, per his request, memorials may be made to The Charles Coffin Memorial Fund at Rockland Trust. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019