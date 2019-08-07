|
Paul D. Hurley of Plymouth, entered into eternal rest on August 5, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 72. He was the loving father of Shannon (Hurley) Murphy and Doug Hurley of Plymouth. He was the cherished Papa of William and Aidan Murphy. He leaves his former wife and dear friend, Nancy (Gibbons) Hurley of Boston. He leaves his beloved sister Patricia Contento and brother-in-law Douglas Caldwell of West Roxbury. He also leaves his nephews, Kenneth and Robert Caldwell, as well as many extended family and friends. Paul was born on May 23, 1947 in Boston to William and Ursula (Kane) Hurley. He graduated in 1965 from Boston English High School. He worked as a Telephone / Cable Splicer for Verizon until his retirement in 2002. Paul served in the United States Naval Air Reserves from 1966 until 1972. He enjoyed fishing with his friend, Paul, boating with his family, and sailing on the Delphinus out of the Cape and Islands. He treasured time in Maine hunting with his friend, Nelson. It can be said that when the two went hunting, the deer could not have been safer. He was an avid gardener and created beautiful gardens with his gre- en thumb. Paul will be remembered for his giving, caring, loving and helpful nature. He would think nothing of pulling out the snowblower and taking care of his neighbors driveways. His greatest love was his family and the time he spent with them. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. A period of visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A memorial service will follow the visitation at 3:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jordan Hospital Club, P.O. Box 1727, Plymouth, MA 02360 or www.jordanhospitalclub.org. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019