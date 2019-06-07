|
Paul E. Ottino (Oatsie) born May 10, 1953, passed away on May 31, 2019 after a long battle with health complications. He was the son of Lillian Roberge Ottino and Louis (Curly) Ottino. Paul was the proud father of Jacquelyn Ottino Graf and husband Lee of Searsmont ME, Joseph Paul and Fianc Krystale Cote of Plymouth, and James Louis and wife Christine of Enfield CT. He leaves behind his former spouse of 37 years of marriage, Patricia (Galambos) Perry, and was the grandfather (Pepere) to Lincoln, Brigham, and Greta Graf. He is survived by siblings Warren J Ottino and his wife Margaret of Plymouth, Doris Ottino Hakkila of Plymouth, and Elaine Ottino of Phoenix AZ. He is predeceased by brothers Richard Allen Ottino, and Louis J Ottino Jr. After graduating Plymouth Carver high school in 1972, he joined the Marine Corps where he finished with rank of Sergeant with defense service and good conduct medals. He was extremely proud to be a part of the Marine Corps. He later worked at Surf and Turf marine of Plymouth, moved on to employment at Plymouth airport, and then to Jones River Realty Trust of Kingston MA until 2006. His love for planes took him to Tucson AZ in 2013 where he resided until his death. Paul was from a very large family and will be sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends along the way. There will be a celebration of life in August and interment at the national cemetery in Bourne Massachusetts.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 7 to June 14, 2019