Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul McLean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul F. McLean

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul F. McLean Obituary
Paul F. McLean, 69, originally from Dorchester, passed away in his Black Canyon, Arizona home on May 19, 2019. Loving son of the late M. Jean and Paul R. McLean. Beloved husband to Jye J Wang (Jess). Cherished brother to Bill, Steve, Kathy and the late Bobby McLean. He has left behind many fond memories with his in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Paul was a Vietnam Veteran serving proudly in the USMC. Since retiring from his business, he and his wife have enjoyed their summers in Plymouth. Paul loved the outdoors, horses and his canine friends. A service will be held in several weeks at the Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston, MA.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 2 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.