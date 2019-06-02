|
Paul F. McLean, 69, originally from Dorchester, passed away in his Black Canyon, Arizona home on May 19, 2019. Loving son of the late M. Jean and Paul R. McLean. Beloved husband to Jye J Wang (Jess). Cherished brother to Bill, Steve, Kathy and the late Bobby McLean. He has left behind many fond memories with his in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Paul was a Vietnam Veteran serving proudly in the USMC. Since retiring from his business, he and his wife have enjoyed their summers in Plymouth. Paul loved the outdoors, horses and his canine friends. A service will be held in several weeks at the Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston, MA.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 2 to June 9, 2019