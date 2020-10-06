Paul M. Nelson of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth on October 3, 2020 at the age of sixty-five. He is the beloved son of Pauline (Govoni) Nelson and the late Merrill Nelson of Plymouth. He was the loving husband of Pamela (Gowans) Nelson of Plymouth; cherished father of Kristofor Nelson and his wife Kathleen of Braintree. He was the brother of Steven Nelson and his wife Margaret of Plymouth and Michael Nelson and his wife Valentine of Florida. Paul was born in Plymouth on December 28, 1954. He attended Plymouth schools and was a 1973 graduate of Plymouth-Carver High School. He was an Autobody Technician at Colonial Ford in Plymouth for many years. Paul enjoyed off road, four wheeling in his Jeep CJ5. He treasured his time spent restoring a mustang with his son, Kris. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. A period of visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A private graveside service will be held following the visitation. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.ca
rtmell davis.com
.