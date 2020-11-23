1/1
Paula J. Oehme
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Jean Oehme, 67, from St. Petersburg, Fl and formerly of Plymouth, passed away on October 28th, 2020 after a short illness. Paula Jean MacRae was born on December 27th, 1952 in Westwood, to the late Clinton MacRae and his wife, Paula (Johnson) MacRae. Her family moved to Plymouth in the 1960's. Paula graduated from PCHS, class of 1970. Paula leaves behind two sons, Douglas Oehme and Geofrey Oehme, both of Plymouth and a daughter Rachael Oehme Boucher of Melbourne, Florida, seven grandchildren, a brother, Craig MacRae and her beloved rescue dog, Petunia. She retired from Plymouth to St. Petersburg, Florida where she was active in her community and homeowner associations. She had the ability to make fast friends. She was known for her helpfulness and generosity, her wit and her love of life. She was selfless and always willing to give her time, support and love to those in need. Paula was a stunning woman, with a beautiful smile, a graceful manner and always young at heart. She was beloved by her friends for her kindness, caring and beautiful spirit. She adored her grandchildren and loved watching them grow up. She was proud of their acknowledgements and lit up with happiness whenever she talked about them. She loved being on the ocean and enjoyed being at the beach which brought her peace and tranquility. She was a lifelong beach bum! To those who knew and loved her, Paula was an extraordinary woman. She was adored by the friends she leaves behind and her love, caring and infectious laugh will forever be missed. She was a beautiful spirit who left us way too soon. Rest in peace, Darling. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of her favorite charities, Black Feather Horse Rescue, Plymouth, MA. blackfeatherhorserescue.org Funeral arrangements made by Davis Seawinds, Melbourne, FL 321-254-1532
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Seawinds Funeral Home
560 Montreal Road
Melbourne, FL 32935
(321) 254-1532
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis Seawinds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Miss you every day, my darling.
Marty Stafford
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved