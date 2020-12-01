Paula Jean Oehme, 67, from St. Petersburg, Fl and formerly of Plymouth, passed away on October 28th, 2020 after a short illness. Paula Jean MacRae was born on December 27th, 1952 in Westwood, to the late Clinton MacRae and his wife, Paula (Johnson) MacRae. Her family moved to Plymouth in the 1960's. Paula graduated from PCHS, class of 1970. Paula leaves behind two sons, Douglas Oehme and Geofrey Oehme, both of Plymouth and a daughter Rachael Oehme Boucher of Melbourne, Florida, seven grandchildren, a brother, Craig MacRae and her beloved rescue dog, Petunia. She retired from Plymouth to St. Petersburg, Florida where she was active in her community and homeowner associations. She had the ability to make fast friends. She was known for her helpfulness and generosity, her wit and her love of life. She was selfless and always willing to give her time, support and love to those in need. Paula was a stunning woman, with a beautiful smile, a graceful manner and always young at heart. She was beloved by her friends for her kindness, caring and beautiful spirit. She adored her grandchildren and loved watching them grow up. She was proud of their acknowledgements and lit up with happiness whenever she talked about them. She loved being on the ocean and enjoyed being at the beach which brought her peace and tranquility. She was a lifelong beach bum! To those who knew and loved her, Paula was an extraordinary woman. She was adored by the friends she leaves behind and her love, caring and infectious laugh will forever be missed. She was a beautiful spirit who left us way too soon. Rest in peace, Darling. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of her favorite charities, Black Feather Horse Rescue, Plymouth, MA. blackfeatherhorserescue.org
Funeral arrangements made by Davis Seawinds, Melbourne, FL 321-254-1532