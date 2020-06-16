Paula Marie Bletzer (Smith), passed away peacefully late on June 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 87. Paula was the beloved wife of the late Hon. Conrad J. Bletzer who passed away this past December at age 90. Paula and Conrad were married in 1955, and would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 18th. They made the perfect couple and were lost without each other. The couple had six children and raised them in Brighton. Paula, born and raised in Brighton, was a beloved grandmother, 'Gma', of her 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is survived by Conrad, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Medfield, Charlie and his wife Lisa of Plymouth, Curt and his wife Kimberly of Boston, James and his fiance Kelly of Minneapolis, MN, Paula Taylor and her husband Ryan of Concord, NH, and son Christopher and his partner Jordan of Brooklyn, NY, and daughter-in-law Kimberly of Simsbury, CT . Paula leaves behind 15 grandchildren, Conrad J., III, Christine, Matthew, Jacqueline, Alexandra, Isabella, Caleigh, Kevin, Curt, Ashley, Alyson, Abigail, Sarah, Margaret, Kiley and five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Skylar, Conrad J., IV, Hadley & Ezekiel. Paula is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her sisters Carolyn, Janet and Mary Linda. Paula was predeceased by her parents, Mary Beatrice Powers & Henry John Smith, her sister Barbara and her brothers Henry, Fred, Peter & Michael. Paula loved her children and grandchildren and embraced all of their friends as if they were her own. Paula was a longtime volunteer at St. Columbkilles School, where she ran the Home and School Association. She was an avid bridge player, and well-known night owl. Much to her husbands consternation, Paula was often the last to leave a party. She always loved a good time and passed that along to her children and grandchildren! We are blessed to have so many great memories of Paula that we will cherish forever. Visiting Hours in the Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON on Wednesday, June 17th from 3pm | 7pm. Funeral Mass and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Paula M. Bletzer to St. Columbkille Partnership School, 25 Arlington St. Brighton, MA 02135, Attn: Kate Ward, Director of Advancement. For directions and guestbook please visit www. lehmanreen.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.