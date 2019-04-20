|
Pauline Claire (Allaire) Best, 91, of Plymouth and Shrewsbury, MA, passed away peacefully under the excellent care of the Newfield House and in conjunction with Cranberry Hospice staff in Plymouth. She was born to Benjamin and Laura (Chenevert) Allaire who raised their children in a French-speaking household in Brockton, MA. Pauline was in love with her husband, Leo F. Best, and often stated that raising their eight children was her greatest joy. Leo and Pauline raised their eight children to be responsible and self-sufficient, thus enabling her to pursue her passions. An avid reader of mystery novels, she completed thousands of crossword puzzles and was unbeatable at Scrabble, cribbage, and bridge. Along with the aromas of many a birthday cake, her home was often filled with the music of her classical piano pieces and the songs she performed with her friends in the Mayflower Chapter of Sweet Adelines and the St. Peters Church choir. Before her marriage, Pauline attended secretarial school in Boston. When her children became young adults, Pauline returned to the work force. Over the years, she was employed by Associated Engineers, Ocean Spray Cranberry World, Plymouth Community Intermediate School, and Kelly Girls. During the winters of their retirement years, Pauline and Leo enjoyed active social lives in St. Petersburg, Florida. There Pauline played golf and volunteered with Catholic Charities and other organizations in the city. When she moved to Shrewsbury to live with her daughter, Margaret Aulenback, and Margarets family, Pauline crocheted and knitted items that warmed dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as the disadvantaged in her community. Pauline is predeceased by her husband, Leo F. Best, to whom she was married for 48 years. In addition to her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is survived by her daughter Paula and husband Paul Ruozzi of Norton, MA, Ann and husband John Shea of Sandwich, MA, Michael and wife Susan Best of Mather, CA, Barbara Best and husband Zarko Svatovic of New York City, Ellen Best and husband Charles Cowing of Bridgewater, MA, Margaret and husband Steve Aulenback of Shrewsbury, MA, John and wife Lynne Best of Carver, MA, and Laura Best of Marshfield, MA.Services to celebrate Paulines life are private. For online condolences please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, Pauline Bests family would appreciate donations in her name to the following charitable organizations: Catholic Charities of Boston 275 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127 (617) 268-9670 National Shrine of St. Jude Claretian Missionaries 205 W. Monroe St. Chicago, IL 60606 Phone : 312-544-8230.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019