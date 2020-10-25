Pauline (Polly) C. (Parker) Pyle of Plymouth, a retired general assignment reporter for The Patriot Ledger, passed away peacefully at Newfield House, Plymouth, on October 22, 2020. Ms. Pyle was the Duxbury correspondent and a general assignment reporter for The Patriot Ledger from 1963 until her retirement in 1993. She lived in Duxbury for 23 years before retiring. She built a retirement home in Plymouth in 1985. She was a loving daughter of the late Charles C. and Isabelle (Thompson) Parker of Braintree. She was born September 22, 1928, in Camden, New Jersey when her parents lived in Maple Shade, New Jersey. She grew up in Braintree and graduated from Braintree High School in 1946. She graduated from The Modern School of Fashion and Design in Copley Square, Boston, at the top of her class in 1948. While in high school she dreamed of being a fashion illustrator although she later became a professional writer rather than a professional artist. Ms. Pyle was honored by the Duxbury town meeting in 1978, for her many years of service to the town, when she was named a general assignment reporter beyond Duxbury. The Duxbury selectmen presented her with a framed resolution, which expressed "heartfelt thanks and sincere appreciation for a job well done." She received a standing ovation from the 300 voters present at town meeting. She was also presented a double orchid corsage and a mirror with a painting of the King Caesar House in Duxbury, by the Finance committee. She was thanked for her accurate and concise reporting. The award ceremony was printed in the annual 1978 Duxbury Town Report. She also covered the town of Plymouth for a period of time while covering Duxbury. In her new duties she covered the Plymouth County Commissioners, Plymouth and Norfolk County courts. She covered police and fire stations, breaking news and wrote articles for the religion and fashion pages of the paper. She wrote feature articles for the Senior's Corner page at its inception until she retired. Loving mother of five children. Two daughters, Dr. Virginia Freyermuth and husband Richard of Maine and children Jeffrey C. of Plymouth, and Julie Steines and husband Mark of Los Angeles; and Susan Dahlen Kane and husband Gregory of Kingston and her children Shawn Jr. and wife Alexandra of Duxbury, Brian and wife Katelyn of Kingston, Kevin and wife Emily of Duxbury, Timothy of Duxbury and fiancee Kristen Hurley, and Jennifer Chaplin of Duxbury, and Gregory's children Dr. Ashley Kane of Kansas City and fiancee Dr. Joe Monaco, and Samantha Dimmer and husband Chris of Guam; and three sons, Stephen of Nevada and partner Rhonda Hinkle and his children Heidi of Methuen, Amanda, Merle, Stephen Jr. and Serena; David and his wife Kathleen of Littleton, ME; and Thomas and his wife, Sally of Norwell and children Shayne and Courtney; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Virginia Noftle of Fryeburg, ME, and many nieces and nephews. She leaves her family with the knowledge they are truly loved. She was the former wife of the late George W. Pyle Jr. She was the sister of the late Shirley Spera and Charles Parker, Jr. Ms. Pyle traveled extensively across the country, to Canada, Bermuda, and Spain, and wintered in Naples, FL for many years with her loving companion of 24 years, Robert Gilson, formerly of Walpole, who passed away in 2012. She enjoyed gardening and for years had vegetable gardens and beautiful flowers. She was a member of the Congregational Church of The Pilgrimage in Plymouth. After retiring it took her years to write and publish a 95-page memoir of her childhood. The book is entitled, "I Remember When -- Growing Up During the Great Depression." The book chronicles that unique moment in history while capturing the ingenuity, good humor, hard work and sacrifice of a generation. It is filled with antique photo- graphs and a family tree constructed through the research process. She gave copies of the book to her children and grandchildren. She was a former elected member of the Plymouth Area Council of Region VII Comprehensive Health Planning. She was a former member of the board of directors for the Plymouth District Mass. Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children, a former member of the Duxbury Art Association where she served as chairman of a children's art show, an honorary member of the Duxbury Rural and Historical Society, and a former secretary to the Duxbury Home and School Association. Ms. Pyle was a past mother advisor of Plymouth Assembly Order of Rainbow for Girls, a Grand Deputy of the MA Order of Rainbow for Girls, and a Grand Cross of Color designate of the Grand Assembly. She was a longtime member of the Duxbury and Plymouth Chapters Order of Eastern Star and an honorary life member of the Plymouth Chapter of Eastern Star. She is a past worthy advisor of the Braintree Assembly Order of Rainbow for Girls. While attending high school she was a Sunday school teacher at the First Congregational Church in Braintree and a secretary to the church's youth group. She was listed for two consecutive years in the 1970-71 editions of "Community Leaders of America." She was honored for her contribution to a better America by building better communities through service. She was also selected for biographical inclusion in the 1972-73 edition of the "Dictionary of International Biography." The two-volume edition presents the biographies of men and women of achievement in some 130 countries and is published in London, England. The board of Governors and the membership committee of the International Platform Association (IPA) also recommended the invitation of Ms. Pyle to membership in that association. She was appointed as a biographical candidate to represent her profession in the 2010--2011 Cambridge Who's Who Registry among Executives and Professionals. Funeral services will be private with private burial at Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Friends of the Plymouth Pound, P.O. Box 578, Manomet, MA 02345. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com