Pauline "Polly" Rose (Robinson) Vautrain, formerly of Ogunquit, Maine, passed away on April 14, 2020 at Beaumont of Westborough. She was the daughter of the late David and Rose (Leville) Robinson and the beloved wife of 70 years of the late Charles "Ed" E. Vautrain, Jr. She leaves behind two sons, Charles E. Vautrain III and his wife Martha of Plymouth, Mass.; Steven Vautrain and his wife Katie of Pittsburgh, Pa.; three daughters, Phyllis P. Carlin and her husband Daniel of Reno, Nev.; Rosemary C. Vautrain of Georgetown, Texas; and Patricia E. Donovan of Hudson, Mass.; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Polly was born June 29, 1922 in Limerick, Maine. The youngest of 7, she grew up in Ogunquit and graduated from Wells High School (Maine). After HS she moved to the Boston area where she eventually met her husband Ed, a USCG academy graduate and an officer in the USCG. Polly and Ed married in Portsmouth, N.H. during World War II. They initially settled in the Boston area. They moved many times, living on both the East coast and the West coast and then returning to live in Winchester where Ed retired. While in Winchester, Ed hand built a diesel-powered 36' cabin cruiser next to their house, with some help from his sons. He and Polly then used their boat to cruise the intra-coastal waterway to Port Charlotte, Florida, where they spent several happy years in retirement. Polly took up golf and she and Ed enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing cards (especially bridge), working on jigsaw puzzles, and seeing friends. They also enjoyed traveling and went on several cruises. They returned to New England in 2000 to be closer to family. Polly will be remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, laughter, and loving nature. She was a positive person with a big heart and will be missed dearly by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Services were private. Polly will be buried in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, to be with Ed. Memorial donations may be made to: , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 https://www.alz.org/ or St. Labre Indian School, Tongue River Rd, Ashland, MT 59003 https://www.stlabre.org/ Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough, MA assisted the Vautrain family with arrangements. Please consider leaving a condolence for Pauline's family at www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020