Peter Gordon Olson, of Plymouth, passed away in his home after a long illness on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 70. Peter is survived by his girlfriend, Jeri; three children, Jennifer, Matthew and Gregory; three grandchildren, Gabriella, Gus, Hannah; and brother, Mark. Peter was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. Anybody who knew Peter knew that he loved to spend his time either on the golf course or on the water fishing. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. A service will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
.