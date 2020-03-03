|
Peter P. "Big Pete" Greenwood of Middleboro, formerly of Carver and Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was the beloved husband of Sandra L. (Eckhardt) Greenwood. Loving father of Andrew Robert and Grant Paul Greenwood. Grandson of Carol Schnieder of Plymouth and Mary Greenwood of Taunton. Stepbrother of Christopher and David Daley of Plymouth. Son-in-law of Susan and Robert Eckhardt brother-in-law of Nicole Eckhardt. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Born in Brockton, August 25, 1982, son of Paul A. Greenwood and his wife Ann (Giovanetti) Daley Greenwood of Plymouth and the late Carolann (Schneider) LaCasse. Pete was educated in Plymouth and a graduate of Plymouth South High School, class of 2000, and graduate of Bristol Community College. He was a Sr. Consultant/Practice Lead for Privileged Access Management. He was one of the first in the world to obtain the Cyber Ark Guardian designation. Pete enjoyed life to its fullest he played football and wrestling in high school and was an avid Patriots fan, he enjoyed going to the beach, family trip to Aruba, Maine and Florida. He was a kind, fun loving happy guy. His greatest joy of his life was his two boys whom he loved so much. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 373 Court St. North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park) on Thursday, March 5, from 4-8 pm. Funeral service on Friday, March 6, at 11 am. Cremation will follow at Vine Hills Crematory. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Apraxia Kids, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 202, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, [email protected] Online guest book, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020