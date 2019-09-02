|
Phyllis Marie (Perrone) Brown, of Plymouth, daughter of the late Joseph and Rosalie Perrone, passed away on August 29, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Thomas Brown, Phyllis leaves siblings Matthew Perrone and his wife Deborah of Plymouth, Joseph Cardinal and his wife Jeannette of East Bridgewater, sister in-law Cheryl Brown of Kingston and brother in-law Henry Brown of Plymouth. She was predeceased by brothers Anthony and Benjamin and his wife Eleanor Cardinal. In her professional life Phyllis was a graduate of Burdette School of business and held a Bachelor's Degree in business from Emmanuel College, all while working in management at Ropes and Gray law firm in Boston for over 30 years. But her greatest love was her family, which included many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. There was nothing Phyllis couldnt do for her family: sewing, last minute alterations, crocheting and baking were just a few of her many talents. A gourmet cook, she thought nothing of baking Easter bread and rum cakes, making Italian wedding soup by the gallon, and hundreds of raviolis and meatballs all from scratch. You couldnt leave her home hungry or without a full plate to go. She and Tom loved to entertain family and friends in their home where all were welcomed. Famous for their Fourth of July parties and even when Phyllis' health had declined, she instructed Tom and the family on what the menu would be and entertained her family and guests throughout the entire evening. We called it the celebration of her wonderful life with fireworks, food and family. Phyllis was a Eucharistic Minister at Saint Marys parish in Plymouth for many years and volunteered to feed the homeless from the Parish. She will be dearly missed. Visiting hours held at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Parish Church, 313 Court Street in Plymouth. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Mary's Church, 313 Court Street, Plymouth MA 02360. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful links please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
