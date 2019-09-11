|
Phyllis Potvin, 81, of Plymouth, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 10th, with her family by her side. She was born in Brockton, the daughter of the late Pearl and Ralph Leonard. Phyllis met Leonard Potvin, the love of her life and they were married for over 50 years. They moved to Plymouth and started their family. They had seven children. Phyllis was happiest being a mother and raising her family. She was a loving homemaker, and enjoyed crafts, baking, gardening and spending her time with her precious grandchildren. Phyllis has now joined her late husband, Lenny, who passed away 10 years ago. She is survived by her children; Jeffrey and Kristine Potvin, Lynn and Daniel Shaughnessy, Ralph and Tina Potvin, Gwendolyn and Richard Joyal, Laurie Marinos, Cheryl and David Michel, Steven Adams. She was the loving Nana of eighteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Marge. She also leaves behind her beloved pet, Teddy. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth, MA. A celebration of life will be held at the family home on Friday, September 13th from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Phyllis memory to the Beth Israel Cancer Center, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360 or www.bidmc.org
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019