Priscilla (Dwight) Warren Coyle, age 83, passed away on Dec.28, 2019 at Plymouth Harborside Healthcare surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of the late George F. Warren Jr. and Alfred W. Coyle. Born in Hingham, August 3, 1936, she grew up in Scituate. She was the youngest daughter of the late George H. and Priscilla Alden (Dunbar) Dwight. She had a passion for the ocean, and enjoyed joining her father lobstering out of Scituate Harbor. She graduated from Scituate High School in 1954. After graduating high school, she worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Walter Klein in Scituate before marrying and raising her children. Priscilla moved to Plymouth in the 1990s, and she eventually moved to Plymouth Mobile Estates. She enjoyed participating in the activities, especially dances and bingo. She attended Christ Episcopal Church where she assisted with ushering. She enjoyed reading and cooking for her family. But her favorite role was being Nanny to her 9 beloved grandchildren. Priscilla was the loving mother of George F. Warren III of Sagamore Beach, Mary Raymond of Plymouth and Scott A. Warren of N. Reading. She was the beloved sister of Joan Beatty of King of Prussia, PA, the late Nancy Elliott, the late George H. (Sonny) Dwight Jr., and sister-in-law of Jessie Barbuto of Hingham. She had many nieces and nephews. She was a cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 3. A celebration of life Mass will be held on January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m.at the Christ Episcopal Church, 149 Court St., Plymouth. Donations in her memory may be made to the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Cancer Center - Plymouth or the Christ Episcopal Church. For online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020