McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 PM
Beechwood Cemetery
Cohasset, MA
Priscilla F. Andrews


1936 - 2019
Priscilla F. Andrews Obituary
Priscilla F. Andrews, 82, of Plymouth, formerly of Holbrook, entered eternal rest June 24, 2019. Priscilla was the former wife of Carlton Andrews Jr.; devoted mother of Carlton, Stephen, and Susan; beloved sister of Robert, John, and Margaret; loving daughter of Neil and Dorothy Fraser. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 4-8 p.m., at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer St., Cohasset. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 24, at 11:30 a.m. in Beechwood Cemetery, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations in Priscilla's name may be made to the Friends of the Plymouth Council on Aging, 44 Nook Road, Plymouth, MA 02360. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 29 to July 6, 2019
