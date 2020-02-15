|
|
Ralston L. "Ross" Jones, age 42 years of Plymouth died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, after being stricken suddenly at home. He was the son of Linda Belmont of Plymouth and Ralston Jones of Scituate. Born in Weymouth, he was a graduate of Plymouth South High School, and went on to study liberal arts. He worked at Cape CARGO in Sagamore Beach for Mike Connelly for many years and also worked in car sales at Cape Cod Carz in Hyannis for Rick Pavina. Ross was an avid sports fan, especially enjoying the New England Patriots, playing basketball, and was known in the Plymouth area to play golf wherever he was invited. He loved watching Jeopardy. Most important to Ross, was being an adoring son to his loving mother, Linda. Besides his mother Linda and his father Ralston, Ross was the brother of the late Allyson M. Jones, and will be missed by his uncles Ronald Belmonte and his wife Janice of Kingston, Robert Belmonte of Lake Tahoe, and William Belmonte and his wife Michelle of Rutland, Vermont, as well as many, many dear friends. His funeral will be held in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet) on Tuesday, Feb 18, at 11a.m., Visiting hours on Monday, Feb.17, from 4 - 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. For more information and to sign tribute wall, www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020