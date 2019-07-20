|
Raquel Montalvo Koch died peacefully at the home of her daughter in Manomet at the age of 86 on July 12th, 2019. She was a resident of Plymouth since 2011, most recently at Laurelwood at the Pinehills. She was born in 1933 in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the eldest of three daughters of Josefina Torres and Eleuterio Montalvo. Raquel was sent to a girls boarding school in Wellesley Hills to learn English when she was 14. It was there at the Academy of the Assumption that Sister Joseph Anges heard her singing White Christmas and insisted that she start taking private voice lessons. After finishing at the Academy in 1950 she entered The Boston Conservatory. As fate would have it, her future husband, John Koch from Pewaukee Wisconsin, was studying electrical engineering at MIT. His fraternity on The Fens happened to be next door to Raquels dorm. A 1957 article by Richard Davis in the Milwaukee Sentinel recalled While she worked at operatic arias he struggled with higher mathematics. When he couldnt stand it any longer, he would shout Shut up! and she thought it was charming. They were married in New York in December of the 1955. And so, this was how a young man from Wisconsin ended up married to the future lead soprano for the Milwaukee Florentine Opera Company. Raquel was always proud of being a Puerto Rican while adopting Milwaukee as her home. In 1957 John Anello, the musical director for the Music Under the Stars summer concert series, decided to try to repair tense US relations with our South American neighbors with a special Latin-American Night program featuring Raquel, the famed Chilean pianist Claudio Arrau, and Brazilian conductor Eleazar de Carvalho. Vice President Nixon had recently sparked riots in Venezuela during a state visit with his wife, and it was Mr. Anellos belief that a musical event such as this could help heal the breach between citizens of neighboring countries. Anello flew to Washington DC to personally deliver an invitation to the concert to Nixon. When a Wisconsin Senator heard of the event, he contacted the Unites States Information Agency so that the concert could be broadcast by the Voice of America. The July 8th Latin-American Night at the Blatz Temple of Music in Washington Park was attended by 8,000 and the Voice of America broadcast reached 19 countries. Raquel continued to build a successful career with the Milwaukee Florentine Opera Company. She stared in over 15 productions from 1956 into the late 1970s and sang with many notable tenors from the Met such as Brian Sullivan, Jan Peerce, William Lewis, and Jerome Hines. In 1964 she auditioned for the Met and won a contract for the 1965-66 season. She was supposed to sing Cio-Cio-San in Madame Butterfly and Michaela in Carmen. But she turned it down. She decided that her role as a wife and mother, and all the love and support that surrounded her in Milwaukee, were more important than any role in New York. She had the best of both worlds | fame and family. In 1972 she was proud to return to her native Puerto Rico to perform in Carmen for the Pablo Cascals Festival alongside Placido Domingo who was doing Tosca that same season. Raquel was delighted to see Placido again backstage in 2008 when he performed at the Wang Center in Boston. In 2011 Raquel and John moved to Plymouth to be closer to her daughter Lili and son-in-law Gordon Colby. After 50 years attending the Lutheran Church in Wisconsin she returned to her Catholic roots and joined the choir at St. Bonaventure in Plymouth where she greatly enjoyed the musical direction of Chris Ricci. She was deeply honored to sing a solo during the opening of the 2014 Mass of Dedication of the new Church. She also enjoyed singing in the Pilgrim Festival Chorus (2011 - 2016) lead by Bill Richter, where she managed to tone-down her soaring operatic voice to blend beautifully with the rest of the soprano section. The Carmina Burana in 2013 was especially memorable since it was the last time that her beloved John saw her sing on stage. He passed shortly afterwards. She also enjoyed singing with the Golden Melodies at the Plymouth Center for Active Living, led by Dotty Belanger. Although by definition she was an opera Diva, she never lived her life as one. She was just as happy singing for an audience of thousands as she was sitting around the campfire on Raspberry Island in Lake Superior with a scotch and soda in her hand, singing Indian Love Call to her family and the local fishermen. The only thing she loved more than singing were her family - her beloved husband of 58 years, John - her daughter Lili, her son Johnny, her sisters Elba and Gladys, her many grandchildren, and her friends. In Gunnison, CO, she will greatly be missed by her son John and his fianc Erin, her grandchildren Nicolas, Tyler, and Zoe, and her future step-grandchildren Ethan and Elizabeth. In Plymouth MA she will be missed by her daughter Lili and her son-in-law Gordon Colby, her grandson Ira and her step-granddaughters Emilie and Alexandrie. She is survived by her sisters Elba Montalvo of Cummings, GA and Gladys Montalvo of San Juan, PR. She will never be forgotten by her Puerto Rican family in San Juan, Ponce, Georgia, and Florida. She will never be forgotten by those who were blessed to hear her sing. A funeral Mass | her last concert - will be held on Saturday July 20th at 10AM at St. Bonaventure in Manomet. In lieu of flowers please kindly make a donation to The Florentine Opera Company www.florentineopera.org/give or to The Pilgrim Festival Chorus www.pilgrimfestivalchorus.org
