Richard Alfred Marinella, age 78 years, of Manomet, in Plymouth, died at home on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Rita (Baron) Marinella. Son of the late Emilio R. and Mary E. (Carbonneau) Marinella, born July 9, 1941, in Quincy, he attended Immaculate Conception School in Malden and Boston College High School, before moving to Plymouth and graduating from Plymouth High School in 1960. He entered the United States Navy and saw duty on the USS Constellation CVA 64 from commissioning in November 1961, on a trip around South America to the Pacific Fleet in San Diego, Calif. He then cruised the Phillipines, China and Japan until his ship was deployed to Vietnam in 1964, the same year Richard was honorably discharged from the Navy. He worked in security for the Boston Edison Power Plant in Plymouth. Richard was a communicant of St. Bonaventure's Church, a life member of the John Alden Sportsman's Club, and the Moose Club in Manomet. He enjoyed dining out, especially at Isaac's Restaurant in Plymouth and 42 degrees North in Manomet. He was an avid sports fan, with a great fondness for the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. In addition to his loving wife, Rita, he will be forever missed by his children, Jay O'Connor and his wife Eileen of Whitman, Trisha O'Connor Gallivan of Manomet, and Michele O'Connor Cotino of Falmouth; his sister, Diane Spadafora of Malden; grandchildren, Katie, Colleen, Ryan, Meghan, Michael, Sean and Devin; and his great-grandchildren, Dylan, Rowan and Colton. He was the father of the late Steven Marinella and the brother of the late Robert Marinella. His funeral will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, from the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet), at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure's Church, 802 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Manomet Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019