Richard (Richie) Almeida, 76, died Tuesday April 30, 2019 following a brief illness. Born and raised in North Plymouth, the son of Joseph (Joe) and Hortense (Tennie) Almeida, who were also lifelong residents of North Plymouth. Richard was survived by his children Jeffrey and Shelley Almeida and many close friends. In his early years, Richie worked for Anheuser-Busch, and, later in life he worked in construction, and, as a professional residential painter. Richie, like his father before him, was an avid pigeon racer. He won many awards, and prizes during his time flying. He took a lot of pride in the fact that one of his pigeons was flown to Europe to represent the United States in an International race. He was also a huge sports fan; most recently college basketball and professional golf. He was happy to see Tiger win the 2019 Masters. He also loved dancing, singing karaoke and playing Keno. He is very well known for his dry wit and sly sense of humor. In keeping with the wishes of Richie Almeida there will be no funeral services.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 17 to May 24, 2019