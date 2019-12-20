|
Richard Patrick Cummings Jr. of Plymouth, formerly of Duxbury and Roxbury, passed away peacefully December 18, 2019, at Life Care Center, at age 82. He was the beloved husband of Rita (Imbriano) Cummings; the loving father to Peter R. Cummings of Kingston and Carolyn O'Donnell and her husband Dan of Medfield. Cherished grandfather of Jane and Grace O'Donnell of Medfield; brother of Joseph and his wife Eleanor of Mashpee, William of Roslindale, James and his wife Gail of Plymouth, Mary Lou Carey and her husband Ed of Lakeville and the late Thomas Cummings. Born in Boston, August 30, 1937, son of the late Richard Cummings Sr. and Rose (Glynn) Cummings, he grew up in Mission Hill. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-58. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier for 29 years. He graduated from UMass-Boston in 1992 majoring in Business Management. In retirement he enjoyed walking through Plymouth, spending winter months in Florida, and traveling to Ireland, Barcelona and California. He loved playing softball and golfed regularly. He will be remembered by everyone for his infectious, silly laugh. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth (near Cordage Park), on Saturday, December 21, from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:30. Cremation will follow in the Vine Hills Crematory. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Diabetes Clinical Trail, c/o Dr. Denise Faustman, Immunobiology Lab, MGH - East Building 149 13th St. CNY-3601, Charlestown, MA 02129, please make check out to MA General Hospital or www.faustmanlab.org. Online guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019