|
|
Richard D. King, Sr, age 83 years of Plymouth, died peacefully died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Newfield House in Plymouth. He was the husband of Margaret Peg (Burke) King, and the son of the late Walter H. and Kathryn A. (Dewey) King. Born in Putnam, Connecticut on June 22, 1936 he was a graduate of Boston College, class of 1960, where he earned his Bachelors degree in Business. He had an incredible work ethic, was possessed of a true entrepreneurial spirit-owning many small businesses over the course of his life. He was also a principal of Strober King Building Supply located throughout the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut tri-state area. Richard enjoyed life with a gentle, often dry sense of humor and was a selfless family man. Richard had a life - long love of sailboats and in retirement enjoyed sailing in Narragansett Bay. He loved baseball and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. Besides his loving wife Peg, he will be missed by his children Richard D. King, Jr., and his wife Janice of Plymouth, Kathryn M. King and her husband James Brody of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, and Andrew J. King of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and his grandchildren, Adam and his wife Meril, Robert ert, Dylan, Oliver, Aquinnah, Ellis, and Max, as well as, his great granddaughter Amelia King DeFrank. He was the brother of the late Walter H. King and Carol (Sears) Zonghetti. The family expresses sincere thanks to Richards compassionate caregivers at Cranberry Hospice and Newfield House. Funeral services will be held in the Mayflower Congregational Church, 207 Main Street, Kingston, MA on Tuesday at 11:00AM. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of CARTMELL | DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION FUNERAL HOMES. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place, West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019