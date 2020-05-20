|
|
Richard Edgar Birdsall, of Plymouth, Mass., died peacefully at Jordan Hospital on April 22, 2020 of non-Coronavirus related pneumonia at 84 years old. He was born in Newtonville, Mass. on September 5, 1935 to Joseph Edgar and Alice Myrtle (Heselton) Birdsall. He is predeceased by his sister, Corlene Alice (Birdsall) Baxter. Richard is survived by his daughter Suzanne Birdsall-Stone and husband Robert Stone of Silver Lake, N.H.; daughter Sandra Birdsall of Plymouth, Mass.; daughter Shannon Lynn; son Randall Birdsall and wife Gwyn Birdsall of Laurel, Md.; and step-son Jason Wang and wife Mindy Wang of Los Angeles, Calif. Grandchildren: Ryan Nash of Fryeburg, Maine, Riley and Alexandra Birdsall of Laurel, Md, and Larkin Ryan. Step-Grandchild: Connor Wang of Los Angeles, Calif.. Past wife Elise Gyle of Kentucky, mother-in-law Marianne Gyle of Kentucky, nephew Darrell Baxter of Rhode Island, brother-in-law John Baxter of Florida. He will be remembered as a man who loved his children and whose children loved him. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. For more information and full obituary please go to: https://www.bartlett1620.com/memorials/richard-birdsall/3054045/obituary.php or Richard.Birdsall.org. Services will be scheduled for Richard at a later date with a final resting place in Woodstock, VT in the family plot. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chiltonville Congregational Church, 6 River Street, Plymouth, MA 02360.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 20 to May 27, 2020