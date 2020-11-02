Richard Farnum Clark ,78, incredibly loving husband and father of three children, finished his race here on earth and went home to be with his Lord on October 29th, 2020. Richard was born on September 19th, 1942 in Lawrence to Philip F. Clark and Doris (Bursey) Rogers. He received his degree in Electrical Engineering from Duke University and used that education to live "on the bleeding edge of semi-conductor research" at companies such as Sematech, Raytheon and Intel. It was at Intel that Richard became one of the most decorated employees Intel had ever had, receiving too many awards to even count. It was at Duke University that Richard met his beloved first wife, Patricia Kasmir. They married on June 26, 1965 and enjoyed fiftythree years together before Patricia went home to be with her Lord on May 17th, 2018. Richard tenderly nursed her through a long terminal illness. Together they raised three incredible sons, David, Phillip and Jeffrey and were blessed with five beautiful grandchildren. On April 14th, 2019, Richard had the joy of finding love a second time and married Kathleen M. Cuzner. In the all too short time they had together, Richard and Kathleen enjoyed more love, more joy, more happiness and more passion for life than many enjoy in a lifetime together. Richard enjoyed a passion for sailing. He owned two separate sailboats, the "Cuna Mara" and the "Mistral" and sailed his family all over the Eastern seaboard over the space of twenty years. He loved music and fine art and attended concerts and took trips to Fine Arts museums whenever possible. He developed an interest in cycling with Kathleen and together they logged innumerable miles on the rail trails of Cape Cod, Kathleen on a traditional bicycle and Richard on a his own customized "Catrike." Richard was a true patriot and took great pride in having served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971. He also took a keen interest in politics and loved staying on top of all current events whether locally or nationally. Richard was also a man of very deep faith. Having surrendered his heart to Jesus Christ as Lord, Richard expressed his faith by serving as the Chairman of the Deacons at New Testament Church in Plymouth for over ten years. Under his wonderful leadership, too many projects to count were completed. Richard also expressed his faith by serving others, consistently going out of his way to meet any need he could for his family, for his friends, for his neighbors. Richard was an incredibly devoted father and spoke often with great pride about his three sons and the wonderful men they had become. He adored his grandchildren and took great interest in their activities, schooling and pursuits. His years and experience created an amazing wealth of wisdom which he abundantly shared with any who needed it. Richard was also known for his quick wit and being able to keep those around him in stitches laughing. His heart was filled with joy and that joy radiated from him. One of his favorite quotes was "It takes a minute to find a special person, an hour to appreciate them, a day to love them, but then an entire life to forget them." Richard was that incredibly special person who will never be forgotten by those who had the privilege of knowing him. Richard is survived by his wife Kathleen, his brother Phillip Clark (and Penny) of Mystic, CT, his three sons David Clark (Amy), their children Dylan, Abigail and Matthew, Phillip Clark, Jeffrey Clark (Jennifer) and their children Kira and Logan. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Visitation with the family will take place on November 4th, from 2P.M. to 4P.M. at the New Testament Church of Cedarville, 1120 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, Ma. A celebration of his life at the church will follow at 4:30P.M. Flowers may be delivered directly to the church.



