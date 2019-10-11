Home

Richard G. Tate


1931 - 2019
Richard G. Tate, age 88 years, of Plymouth, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home following a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Theresa A. (Sylvia) Tate, and the son of the late Robert and Exilda (St. Aubin) Tate. Born in New Bedford on April 3, 1931, he was educated at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne and worked as a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service until his retirement. Previously, Richard had an admirable career in the United States Navy and Airforce for over twenty years, followed by working for the Federal Police Department in Boston. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, his dogs and traveling, especially enjoying trips to Italy. Richard will be missed by his children, Sheryl Tate Chester of Oakville, CT, Brian Tate and his wife Rowena of Jacksonville, FL and Wayne Tate and his wife Brenda of Watertown, CT, his twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Robert Tate. Richards interment will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:30AM in the National Cemetery of Massachusetts, Connery Ave., Bourne, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Arrangements are by CARTMELL-DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION FUNERAL HOMES, Plymouth, MA. Because of Richards struggle with ALS, In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be greatly appreciated to The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter 685 Canton St - Suite 103 - Norwood, MA 02062 Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019
