Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
9810 State Road 72
Sarasota, FL
Richard H. Barufaldi


1934 - 2019
Richard H. Barufald, 85, of Englewood, FL passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 after a very short illness. Richard was born April 30, 1934 in Plymouth, MA. He was a beloved husband to Ellen for 54 years. He is preceded in death by his son Richard and brother Robert. Richard graduated from Plymouth High School in 1952, then proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War where he reached Sergeant before his honorable discharge. Richard retired from the New Bedford Gas and Edison Light company and moved to Florida. He worked and played at Calusa Lakes for many years. He enjoyed fishing, (early riser), golf and traveling. He loved watching the Patriots with his many friends. A graveside service with Military honors will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Sarasota National Cemetery located at 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 3424..
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019
