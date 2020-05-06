|
Richard Henri Voyer, born January 28, 1953 in Worcester, MA, died April 29, 2020 at home in Plymouth, MA. He was the son of French-Canadian immigrants, the late Paul E. and Gertrude G. (Lapointe) Voyer. The most important people in his life were his wife of over 41 years Janet M. (Reggiani) Voyer, his daughter Andrea S. and husband Justin Horr of Easton, MA, and his son Michael R. Voyer and partner Corinne Griffin of Plymouth, MA. He also leaves his brother, John J. Voyer and his wife Joan of Portland, ME, his brother-in-law David Reggiani and partner Suzzanne Merithew of Canton, MA; niece Carly Peters, her husband Adam and children Emme and Elijah of Portland, ME; two nephews, Andrew Voyer and his wife Anna Derryberry of Arlington, VA and D. Robert Reggiani of Plymouth, MA. Rich was fortunate to have those who considered him a friend including many from his childhood in Worcester, Salem State college, former coworkers and all he made throughout his adult life in Plymouth. Rich was proud of this French-Canadian heritage and growing up in the Grafton Hill section of Worcester. He attended Holy Name Central Catholic High School Class of 1971. He graduated from Salem State College, where he met his wife, with a B.A. in Social Welfare and continued his education graduating from Bridgewater State College with an M.Ed. in Guidance and Counseling. He spent his entire career in the human service field. Most of his 42 year career was spent working for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for the Department of Mental Health, the Department of Mental Retardation, and the Department of Developmental Services retiring in 2017. Richard was a member of the Taunton/ Attleboro Community Crisis Intervention Team, was a participant on the inaugural MA. Unified Softball team, and was also involved in a case that helped influence changes in how the Commonwealths human service sector conducts its investigation and risk management systems. Rich was an avid sports and auto enthusiast, watching or attending many semi- and professional games, Formula 1 and sports car races. He enjoyed mountain biking, playing disc golf, taking care of his house, traveling (especially to New Orleans and Canada) and spending as much time as possible in Vermont. His most enjoyable activity was spending time with his wife, family, and friends telling stories about his adventures in life and work with animated wit. Thank you to the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Cancer Center and Cranberry Hospice staff for their care and support throughout his journey. In lieu of flowers, Rich and his family kindly ask that you consider making a donation in his memory to www.bid-plymouth-giving-org/give now/. Due to the current health crisis, services at Cartmell-Davis funeral home and burial at Vine Hills Cemetery will be held at a later date. For further information and to leave a message of condolence please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 6 to May 13, 2020