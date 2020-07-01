Richard J. Luz, age 74 years, of Plymouth, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, following a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Patricia (Green) Luz, and the son of the late Joseph and Madeleine (Wrightington) Luz. Born on February 8, 1946 in Plymouth, he graduated from Plymouth High School before attending Massachusetts Trade School where he studied welding. He worked as a postal worker for the US Postal Service. Formerly he was a foreman for Malaguti Construction and spent many years working as a lifeguard at Morton Park, where he met his wife Patricia. Richard was an altar boy at Christ Church in Plymouth where he later married his wife Patricia. He was fun-loving and the life of the party. He enjoyed playing card, swimming, bowling, fishing and dancing. He was a 51-year member of the Elks Club and over 51 years as a member of the Garabaldi Club (known as a super Portagee). Besides his wife Patricia, he will be missed by his children, Richard J. Luz Jr. and his wife Regina of Plymouth and Tamara Luz of Plymouth, his brother Robert Luz of Boston, his three grandchildren Angelise and Nathan Egan, and Brenda Dunne. He also leaves his sister-in-law Mary E. Luz, Uncle Buddy (Bernard Wrightington), and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Edward Luz. His funeral will be held in the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION AND FUNERAL HOME, 373 Court Street, (Next to Cordage Park) Plymouth on Friday at 12:00PM, followed by interment in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Visitation with the Luz family will be on Friday from 9:00AM | 12:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.