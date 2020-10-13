Richard "Mousey" M. Pimental of Plymouth, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth on October 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margaret (Novicki) Pimental and loving father of Angela Pimental and her fianc Stephen Farrier of Georgia. Richard was the brother of the late Frank, Manuel "Barney", Alfred, Ernest and Anthony Pimental and the late Laura Cavelini, Bernadini Rubatini, Barbara Cavicchi, and Madeleine Cushing. He leaves many nieces and nephews. Richard "Mousey" was born on June 29, 1927 in Plymouth to Manuel and Maria-Rosa (Rezendes) Pimental. He attended Plymouth schools and at a young age began driving trucks. He drove trucks for Reliable Fish, Volta Oil, Remco and many others. Back in the day driving trucks was not just a job but an experience. Mouseys boss at Reliable Fish would take him to Yankees games after their deliveries, which afforded Mousey the opportunity to see many of the greats at Yankee Stadium and ultimately led to him becoming a lifelong Yankees fan. In 1981 Mousey left the open roads to establish Richards Meatland in Plymouth. Richards Meatland was a favorite amongst the Plymouth community, with Mousey behind the counter you could always expect a warm smile and pleasantries. He was a member of the Teamsters 653, and he was a member of the Young American Club in Plymouth where he was President for five years. His favorite pastime was deer hunting in Nantucket with his family. Mousey loved horses and for thirty years he owned and rode horses with his daughter and friends. Home and family meant everything to him. When at home you could find him working on home improvement projects because there was no task too big for him to conquer, washing his truck, tinkering in his work shop, working in the yard or watching westerns. He cherished every moment with his beloved wife of 47 years, his daughter who was the apple of his eye and he truly was at his best when he was surrounded by all of his extended friends and family. Mousey was a well-known and respected figure in the community and will be dearly missed by family and friends. A period of visitation will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A memorial service will take place following the visitation at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Black Feather Horse Rescue, 190 Russell Mills Road, Plymouth, MA 02360 or www.blackfeatherhorserescue.org
