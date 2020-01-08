|
Richard P. Gibbons Sr., age 80, of Plymouth passed away January 5, 2020. Richie was raised and educated in Cambridge. After he served in the Air Force for four years, Richie started a 42 year career at Polaroid. Richie married his beloved wife of 49 years, Margaret, in 1970 and they started a family in Holbrook then moved to Plymouth in 1980 where they have resided since. After retirement, Richie worked at Plymouth Plantation for three years which he enjoyed very much. He enjoyed reading, trips to New Hampshire, and spending time with his grandchildren. Richie was also a past member of the American Legion and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Richie is survived by his beloved wife Margaret Gibbons (Gill) of Plymouth, his loving children Richard P. Gibbons Jr. of Plymouth and Mary Margaret Alvarado and her husband Rafael of Weymouth, and his grandchildren Ronan and Alana. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the Funeral Mass for Richard on Thursday, January 9, 2020 which will take place at 10:30am in the Immaculate Conception Church located at 1203 Commercial St. Weymouth, MA 02189. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020