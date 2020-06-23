Rino Mascio of Plymouth, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on June 19, 2020 at the age of 68. He was the beloved husband of Marlene (Hoyt) Mascio. He was the loving father of Michael Mascio and his wife Ashley of Plymouth and Laura (Mascio) Morrill and her husband Michael of Plymouth. He was the proud Grandfather of Noelle and Beau Morrill and Samuel and Vincent Mascio. He was the brother of Lino Mascio and his wife Julie of Kingston. He leaves many nieces and nephews. Rino was born in Introdacqua, Italy on February 15, 1952 to Manilio and Laura (Monaco) Mascio. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and an active member of the Plymouth Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Rinos memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana- farber.org/gift (Direct to sarcoma and bone cancers). For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.