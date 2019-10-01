|
Roald J. Rolfson, 73, peacefully passed away at the Norwell VNAs Pat Roach Hospice Home on September 25, 2019. Roald was born to Roald K. and Elnora (Johannes) Rolfson, September 10, 1946, in Wausau, Wis. He graduated with honors from St. Olaf College in 1969 went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, to obtain a master's degree in Social Work. This was followed by five wonderful years serving as Director of Social Service at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. Then it was on to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he also became Director of Social Services for the 1100 bed tertiary care hospital. It was in Iowa City where met his wife Mary Lou Portais who was originally from Plymouth. In 1981, they moved to the Boston area, were married, and Roald started a 23-year career at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center for Aged (HRCA). At HRCA he started out as Director of Social Service, was promoted to Vice President of Operations, and ended his years of service at the 725 bed chronic disease hospital in charge of Center Operations. His 45-year career in geriatrics and health care ended in 2016 when he retired after working for several years as Executive Director for a number of assisted living facilities managed by Welch Healthcare and Retirement group. Roald and his family have totally enjoyed the past twenty-five years living in and taking advantage of all that Duxbury has to offer. Roald was an avid Red Sox fan, loved sea food, and enjoyed long walks on the beach. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Portais; his daughter, Kimberly Portais-Rolfson, both of Duxbury; and his sister, Mary K. Rolfson of Appleton, Wis. Funeral and burial services will be private.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019