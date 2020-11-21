1/1
Robert B. Foster
Robert Bruce Foster, or Bob to many who knew him, died unexpectedly Nov. 7, 2020, in his home, at the age of 70. He leaves behind his former wife, Karen Foster (married for 43 years). He was father to Leslie (Foster) Simon, married to Stephen; Elane (Foster) Zachary, married to Todd. Also the proud grandfather to Parker Simon and Trevor Zachary. He was predeceased by his sister, Judy Corbett, and leaves behind his sisters, Joan Earp and Rain Foster. He was Uncle Bob to many loving cousins. He was dearly loved by his family. Robert grew up in Detroit, Michigan. He attended Eastern Michigan University, played hockey and studied Aquatic Biology. His field of work brought him first to Pennsylvania and then to Massachusetts, where he settled with his family. He enjoyed watching sports, listening to talk radio, and playing golf. He was an active member of the Plymouth Lions Club and the Cold Spring Club of Plymouth.He loved to participate in the events put on by the Lions and engage in conversations with many. He enjoyed visiting the local restaurants and making connections with the patrons and wait staff. There are many fond memories of his humor, story telling, and laughter. He looked forward to his annual deer hunting trips to northern Michigan, even though he stopped going to his stand due to his increasing difficulty to make the trek due to Multiple Sclerosis. He enjoyed his time with lifelong friends and the memories made there. Robert dealt with his Multiple Sclerosis for most of his life as he was diagnosed in his early 20s. Donations can be made in his memory to the MS Society www.nationalmssociety.org. Services will be private with immediate family and his final resting place will be in northern Michigan at the deer camp. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Services were private.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2020.
