Robert Borsari

Robert "Bob" Borsari,K of Peterborough, NH, blessed with the Sacraments of the Catholic Church, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center surrounded by his beloved family. Bob was born in Plymouth, MA, on July 7,1934, the son of Alphonso and Julia (Maini) Borsari. He was the husband of his dear Mary Ellen (Higgins) Borsari who preceded him in death in 1993; loving father of James, (Wendy) Borsari, Michael Borsari, Ellen Borsari (Lindy) Joseph; dear grandfather and great grandfather, "Nono," to Julia, Conrad, Cameron, Joseph, MariEllen, and Bexley. Bob is survived by his brother Paul Borsari and was preceded in death by his brothers Gino and Alphonso. Bob was a warm, fun-loving resident of Peterborough and proud owner of Peterborough Shoe Store where for 45 years his huge smile welcomed customers of all ages. He was well-known for fitting hundreds of children with their first pair of shoes, and many adults can say they walked the town in a pair of his comfortable, quality shoes. The park bench in front of the shoe store was well-known known as a place for visiting with Bob. Bobs life was focused on faith and service to his Church, country, and community. He was a Charter Member of Monadnock Council 5790 and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and served St. Peters parish community as Eucharistic minister. He served his country in the Army and was the president of the Human Service Organization from 1988-2010. He was a little league coach and actor in the play Our Town. He was proud of being a long-time resident of High Street. Our dear Bob was a wonderful human being, son, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and dear friend to so very many. We all thank Bob for a life well-lived, one that was a true blessing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with the family privately on July 13, and a memorial Mass and celebration of Bob's life will be held for the public when it is safe to participate together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Peterborough Human Services Fund, One Grove Street, Peterborough, NH 03458, or to the Knights of Columbus, Monadnock Council #5790, 12 Church Street, Peterborough, NH 03458. To share a memory, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
.